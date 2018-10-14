News, Uncategorized

Ghanaian Pastor drowns in flood while protecting church offering

A Ghanaian Pastor identified as Rev. Issac Assiamah Arthur, reportedly drowned in a flood which followed a heavy downpour in Apapam a town in Kyebi in the Eastern region, while protecting church offering.

The church offerings was gotten from the church’s mega crusade on Wednesday and Thursday, and were stored in bowls which was to be taken to the bank on Friday.

However the heavy downpour which ensued later, resulted in a flood which affected people’s home and also destroyed Rev. Issac Assiamah Arthur’s church.

It was further gathered that the flood took away the church offering. However in a bid to save the bowl, the Pastor got drowned and residents of the town later found his body few meters from his house.

The body of the late pastor has been deposited at the morgue pending autopsy, while a complaint to has been lodged at the police state in Kyebi area of Ghana. The police has already began investigations.




