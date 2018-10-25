‘Giroud is as bad as Morata’ – Meet The ‘Hatrick Boy’, Loftus Cheek, That Fans Want Over Giroud And Morata

Ruben Loftus-Cheek helped Chelsea to victory over BATE Borisov with an impressive hatrick during their Europa third group stage match today at Stamford bridge.

The 22 years old who scored his first career hat-trick in professional football today after 61 appearances in total needed just 79 minutes of play tonight to achieve the feat.

The England International now has the same numbers of goals as both Oliver Giroud and Alvaro Morata in the season in view with his hatrick tonight.

Below are a little fact about him:

Loftus-Cheek joined Chelsea at the age of eight.

Loftus-Cheek made his senior debut for the club on 10 December 2014, replacing Cesc Fàbregas for the final 7 minutes of a UEFA Champions League group match against Sporting CP at Stamford Bridge

On 10 May 2015, Loftus-Cheek was awarded his first start against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, playing 60 minutes and recording a 100% pass completion record, before being replaced by Nemanja Matić, in a match that ended 1–1 draw

On 12 July 2017, Loftus-Cheek joined fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace on a season-long loan

As a result of his impressive feat today, below is what people are saying about him:

