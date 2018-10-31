Uncategorized

‘God knows the man I’ll marry will love meat’ – Uriel Oputa says as she replies trolls criticizing her thick body

Former BBNaija housemate, Uriel Oputa is bold, beautiful and proud.

Uriel Oputa, sends a message to thick and curvy women out there every time she shows off her curves or talk about how happy she feels in her melanin-popping skin.

Asides having an infectious personality, Uriel stands as an inspiration to many girls and women who look in the mirror and feel less adequate or not pretty enough.

In a recent post, sent a message to her fans, when she expressed that she was tired of being body shamed as she’s happy with her body.

She added that she’s destined to man who will love and embrace her curves and thickness.




