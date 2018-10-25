God never told a woman to love her husband – Pastor Uebert Angel

Zimbabwean pastor, Uebert Angel has stated that God never told a woman to love her husband. The pastor buttressed his point by saying that one can never find such instruction in any page of the Bible.

According to him, when a husband fails to give his wife love, she malfunctions because she is created to be loved.

Uebert Angel shared on Instagram:

”DEAR SON .

God NEVER told a WOMAN to LOVE you as a HUSBAND. There is no such instruction in the bible. BUT he told you the HUSBAND to learn to LOVE your WIFE. In short WOMEN were created to be LOVED that’s why when they don’t receive LOVE they MALFUNCTION… .

DAD”