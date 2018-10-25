News Feed

God never told a woman to love her husband – Pastor Uebert Angel

Zimbabwean pastor, Uebert Angel has stated that God never told a woman to love her husband. The pastor buttressed his point by saying that one can never find such instruction in any page of the Bible.

According to him, when a husband fails to give his wife love, she malfunctions because she is created to be loved.

Uebert Angel shared on Instagram:

”DEAR SON .

God NEVER told a WOMAN to LOVE you as a HUSBAND. There is no such instruction in the bible. BUT he told you the HUSBAND to learn to LOVE your WIFE. In short WOMEN were created to be LOVED that’s why when they don’t receive LOVE they MALFUNCTION… .

DAD”

Tags

You may also like

Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima Glows In Bikini-Themed Photos

Toke Makinwa Poses With Her Backside In New Photo

Fayose’s Mother Spotted With Donald Trump Lookalike In USA

Faces Of Alleged Killers Of Army General, Idris Alkali (Photos)

Fashola Says Nigeria Has Performed Better In Electricity Than PDP Did In 16 Years

63-year old Ethiopian president, Mulatu Teshome resigns

Lai Mohammed denies reports saying Nigeria will attack Israel

Wizkid’s Fever Video breaks Nigerian YouTube record

FG Denies Plans To Limit Amount Of Children Per Woman In Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *