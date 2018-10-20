Football, Uncategorized

‘Good Bye Lopetegui’ Fans Want Real Madrid’s New Coach Sacked For Dismal Performance

Real Madrid reached new low today after failing to score before 55 minutes of play. They have now broken an unpleasant 116 years old club goalless record. They visiting side (Levante) raced into a two goals lead inside 15 minutes during their LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Los Blancos then struggled to create anything meaningful despite going down by 2 goals until 75th minutes when they reduced the deficit by a lone goal through their defender, Marcelo.

Spain’s former coach, Julen Lopetegui, who  was employed during the summer transfer window after being sacked by Spain just before the World cup has now led the Champions league winner to a five games winless streak across all competition which represents the lowest ebb for the club in 27 years.

Football lovers have as a result of this been on social media calling for the sack of the gaffer.

