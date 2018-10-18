‘Good Men Still Exist, They Are Only Ugly’ – Nigerian Lady Says

A Nigerian lady identified as @Mz_okikiola on Twitter has caused an outrage on the platform after she tweeted about the existence of good men.

According to the young lady, she believed that good men still exist but they are just ugly.

“Good men still exist. They are only Ugly”, she tweeted

However, her tweet has caused mixed reactions on the platform with some of her follower taking to her comment section to drop their opinion.

See some comments below;

Is your father ugly — PRINCE OF JOY😂😂 (@Nwekeprince101) October 17, 2018

Girls cannor just share anything… pic.twitter.com/v7OH5WxPJR — Chidi Amadi (Mr P) (@LarryXcell) October 17, 2018

Good ladies still exist.

They just have small breasts. 🚶🏾 pic.twitter.com/EngjNaiBob — 🇳🇬 Maleghemi Joseph 🇳🇬 (@MaleghemiJoseph) October 17, 2018

Yes we still exist buh the ugly part i dont believe. Am i not handsome enuf??? pic.twitter.com/iqGZgC5h57 — Team_Fockers😎😎 (@VjDawoods) October 17, 2018

Look gooding guy 😁 — Oloju Ede (@Mz_okikiola) October 17, 2018

Not true, some are fucking fine as hell 😥😥😥😥 — Itunu Big Breast (@Iyun__) October 17, 2018

I'm ugly, rich and my cucumber makes sense.. — Moyo Adebayo (@shobwoi) October 17, 2018

@potofbeans_: Good ladies still exist, they are only flat chested with no hips nor ass