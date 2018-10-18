News Feed

‘Good Men Still Exist, They Are Only Ugly’ – Nigerian Lady Says

A Nigerian lady identified as @Mz_okikiola on Twitter has caused an outrage on the platform after she tweeted about the existence of good men.

According to the young lady, she believed that good men still exist but they are just ugly.

“Good men still exist. They are only Ugly”, she tweeted

However, her tweet has caused mixed reactions on the platform with some of her follower taking to her comment section to drop their opinion.

See some comments below;

@potofbeans_: Good ladies still exist, they are only flat chested with no hips nor ass

