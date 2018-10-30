Goodluck Jonathan, the last democrat to rule Nigeria – Fayose

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has hailed former President Goodluck Jonathan as the last democrat to rule Nigeria.

The former governor, who was recently granted bail after being at the custody of the Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC), over charges of corruption said this as he reacted to the news of army and Shiite protesters clashing in Abuja.

According to the former governor, the news was disturbing and queried why the protest ended up being bloody.

He wrote;

Disturbing news about shooting of protesting Shi’ite Muslims. Don’t we have civilised way of addressing protests by citizens of Nigeria?

Fayose, also narrated how a sitting governor, was stoned in Bauchi state under the former president and nothing happened, therefore hailing Jonathan as

In his words:

In this country, convoy of a sitting president was attacked with stones in Bauchi, no one was shot. God bless Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the last democrat to rule Nigeria.