Google Celebrates Nigerian Doctor, Stella Adadevoh for Ebola Heroics

The google doodle today was in honor of Stella Adadevoh who would have turned 62 today.

Stella Adadevoh is credited with having curbed a wider spread of the Ebola virus in Nigeria by placing the patient zero, Patrick Sawyer, in quarantine despite pressures from the Liberian government.

She is known for preventing the Nigerian index case from leaving the hospital at the time of diagnosis, thereby playing a key role in curbing the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

On 4 August 2014, it was confirmed that she had tested positive for Ebola virus disease and was being treated.

Adadevoh died in the afternoon of 19 August 2014.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria on this day in 1956, Dr. Adadevoh descended from a long line of respected scientists and statesmen. Dr. Adadevoh completed her residency at Lagos University Teaching Hospital West African College of Physicians and Surgeons credential before doing a fellowship in London.