Google Honours Ebola Hero, Dr Ameyo Adadevoh With Doodle

Google is marking the birthday of Ebola hero, Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh with a Google Doodle.

Dr Adadevoh was born on October 27th, 1956.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s home pages that commemorates holidays, events, achievements, and people.

Dr Adadevoh is credited with having prevented a wider spread of the Ebola virus in Nigeria by placing the patient, Patrick Sawyer, in quarantine despite pressures from the Liberian government.

Dr Ameyo Adadevoh was confirmed dead on August 19, 2014, after she single-handedly stopped late Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian-American diplomat who brought the Ebola Virus into Nigeria, from escaping from the hospital and further spreading the disease.

On 4 August 2014, it was confirmed that she had tested positive for the virus and she passed away on 19th August 2014.

She was posthumously honoured by federal government for playing a key role in curbing the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

