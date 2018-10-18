Gospel artiste, Tim Godfrey called out by many of his fans for changing the color of his hair

Tim Godfrey is one of the most popular gospel singers in Nigeria and has many fans all over the country.

The artiste who is quite popular on social media often gets lots of feedback whenever he makes posts online. In one of his recent posts on Instagram, Godfrey revealed to his fans that he had changed the colour of his hair.

He shared a photo of himself rocking his new hair as seen above:

He then asked what his fans think about his news look. He wrote:

“What do y’ll think about my new look?”

Apparently, many fans were not happy with him for changing the colour of his hair and they made sure they told him about it.

Check out some of the responses he got below: