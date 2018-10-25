Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno pleads with corps members deployed in the state not to seek redeployment

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima has pleaded with corps members deployed in the state not to seek redeployment, assuring them of his government’s commitment to their welfare and security. He also told them that they are major stakeholders in the task of the development of the state.

He made the appeal in Katsina during the commencement of a three-week orientation for the 2018 Batch ‘C’ corps members deployed in the state. The orientation is taking place at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps training camp, Babaruga in the outskirts of Katsina State.

The Governor who was represented at the occasion by the Chairman of the Borno NYSC Governing council, Alhaji Mahdi Gazali, maintained that the state government still paid extra allowances to corps members deployed in the state, aside from monthly stipends being paid them by the NYSC.

According to him, the state still pays monthly allowances of N10,000 to all categories of corps members; N50,000 to paramedics graduates and N100,000 to corps members who are medical doctors.

The Governor said,

“the orientation programme has been strategically and tactically designed to acquaint and indeed instill in you the requisite leadership qualities of discipline, teamwork, sacrifice, and tolerance to co-exist peacefully with others from different socio-cultural, religious and political backgrounds.

Therefore, I charge you all to avail yourselves with this great opportunity to imbibe and internalise these noble values and apply same in your daily contributions towards our nation-building.”

The Borno State Coordinator of the NYSC, Alhaji Rabiu Aminu, disclosed that as of Wednesday night, 1,354 corps members made up of 750 males and 604 females had reported at the orientation camp. The orientation programme is expected to end on November 12, 2018.