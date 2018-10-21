Football

‘Great Result!!! Always Nice To Get The Win In A Derby’ – See How Tottenham Players Reacted To Win Over West-Ham

Eric Lamela’s lone goal proved to be the difference during  Spurs visit to the Westham’s London stadium yesterday. West Ham who had held Chelsea in their previous match before going on to beat Manchester United at the same stadium cause the visitors plenty of problems after conceding the goal but they held on and saw out the game.

With the win yesterday, their London rival, Chelsea. only sit one place ahead of them in third position as a result of superior goal difference to theirs.

The players who seems happy about this prospect took their turns to react on social media.

What the players are saying:

