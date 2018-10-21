‘Great Result!!! Always Nice To Get The Win In A Derby’ – See How Tottenham Players Reacted To Win Over West-Ham

Eric Lamela’s lone goal proved to be the difference during Spurs visit to the Westham’s London stadium yesterday. West Ham who had held Chelsea in their previous match before going on to beat Manchester United at the same stadium cause the visitors plenty of problems after conceding the goal but they held on and saw out the game.

With the win yesterday, their London rival, Chelsea. only sit one place ahead of them in third position as a result of superior goal difference to theirs.

The players who seems happy about this prospect took their turns to react on social media.

What the players are saying:

Very important victory on the Derby ! Congrats to all the team 👊🏿 #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/1Gxh3s0nFM — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) October 20, 2018

Great result!! Always nice to get the win in a derby😉#COYS — Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) October 20, 2018

Best way to slide back into the @premierleague after the international break 🔪💪🏻 Important derby win! #COYS pic.twitter.com/bZSoGkL7GG — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) October 20, 2018