News Feed

Gunmen Kidnap 16-Year Old Twin Sisters Two Months To Wedding; Demand N150M Ransom

Hassana and Hussaina, 16, whose wedding was slated for December, were said to have been abducted at Dauran village at their elder sister’s residence.Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Tuesday abducted twin sisters, along with their elder sister at Daura village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

They were said to have visited their sister, Summaya, 20, in preparation for their wedding.Their father, Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf, said the gunmen invaded their sister’s house and abducted the three of them.“We were able to establish contacts with the kidnappers and they demanded N150 million from me. I told them I had never seen that kind of money. We have lost sleep over the incident,” he said.The vice chairman of the local government, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, said over 15 people were recently kidnapped in five communities within the area.

You may also like

Atiku Laughs at Buhari today at INEC Office for not Providing his Waec Certificate

If ‘Dating Wizkid’ Is A Crime Take Me To Court- Tiwa Savage

Super Eagles Head Coach Rohr Robbed In Asaba, Promises Reward

Tribal Mark Model Adetutu Alabi Gets Featured On BBC (Video)

Luxurious lifestyle of Otunba Cash arrested in Turkey for $1.4 million scam (Photos)

Wizkid shades Davido after his crew listed reasons “Assurance” is better than “Fever”

Driver Goes Naked To Avoid Arrest After Breaking Traffic Rules

Toke Makinwa Shoots Her Shot At Drake

Davido’s Crew Member Attack Tiwa Savage Over Fever Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *