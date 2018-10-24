News Feed

‘Guys please stop using manpower, viagra, alomo and burukutu, we deserve free and fair erection’ – Nigerian lady, says

A Nigerian lady who felt cheated by guys during sexual Intercourse has taken to social media to plead with guys for a fair play.

The young lady pleaded with guys to stop taking sex enhancing drugs.

Read her tweet below;

‘Guys pls stop using Viagra, Alomo, Burukutu, Manpower etc… We ladies deserve Free and Fair Erection.’

However, some of her followers have taken to the comment section of her tweet to drop their individual opinions.

See some comments below;

@PONAmehn – will you make heaven with this lie. You will be shouting harder harder and you think we have that strength abi

You may also like

Photos From Olaniyi Afonja Sanyeri’s 40th Birthday Party

Marcos Alonso Signs New Contract At Chelsea

Toke Makinwa Reacts After Watching Fever Video

Cristiano Ronaldo Mobbed By Excited Fans After UCL Win

18+: How Job Interview Turned Into Blowjob Session

Wizkid Finally Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Tiwa Savage

Princess Shyngle reveals the challenges dark-skinned ladies go through

Notorious Fraudster Arrested After Duping 2 Widows Over N7Million (Photo)

Obasanjo’s In-law, Abebe In Court For $4m Fraud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *