Half-naked girls fight dirty at Mega Chicken in Lagos over photos (Video)

Diners at Mega Chicken, Lekki, were thrown into panic mood, yesterday, after four half-naked slay mamas went on rampage.

According to reports, trouble started when the ladies stormed the eatery in extremely provocative dresses that left little to imagination and some stunned diners started taking their pictures.

The ladies were said to have taken offense and launched an attack which led to the destruction of properties and almost resulted in the stabbing of a man. .

Seeing the level of destruction they had caused, the ladies wanted to flee, but were apprehended, while the police were called in.

