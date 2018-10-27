“He insulted me with sexual references at my age, that is very disrespectful” – Kemi Olunloyo talks about Davido in an interview

Nigerian journalist, activist against gun violence, and social media personality Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo (born Olukemi Omololu-Olunloyo) who reacted to Davido’s comment of being rusty in an interview with Saturday Beats, disclosed that she doesn’t have sex drive due to circumcision.

Kemi Olunloyo who described Davido as disrespectful, stated that her children are not moved by such and even call her social media queen. She said;

“He insulted me with sexual references at my age; that is very disrespectful. My children are not moved at all by these things; they call me a social media queen, they love me so much and they have my back. Some of his fans troll me on social media, always threatening to beat me up but I always report their pages so that they would get suspended.

“I dated a man from Delta (State) after I came out of prison but before then, I had not dated anybody for ten years. I was not sexually active because I didn’t have any drive for sex due to the fact that I was circumcised.

“We had to go our separate ways later even though he was caring; he stood by me all through the time I was in prison. Our relationship fizzled out after I was involved in a controversy online, he could not stand my fame and all the attacks and attention I was getting; he had low self-esteem. I ended the relationship in August 2017. At 60, I will be married to a rich, caring and submissive man.”

However when asked if she had evidence to back up her claims on Davido’s infidelity in his relationship, she said she had evidence but as a journalist, it was ethical to protect her source.

“Evidence always exists but as a journalist, I have to protect my source. I am a very assertive and aggressive person, so sometimes people see me as nasty and rude; they always say I have some form of mental illness. The information I have were got from Chioma’s female pals; her friends talk to me a lot. I have evidence of everything I report,” she said.