Heartfelt story of how a Nigerian boy was turned into an international model

A young man who goes by the name, @Mannikwen on IG, narrates on the platform a touching story of how a Nigerian boy became an international model, just after he shot for a major brand in London.

The you man revealed that though his family was no sure of what was happening, however a turnaround of events now has agencies in Europe showing interest in the Nigerian boy.

He wrote;

“I waited to post this today because my boy( I call him child of Destiny )shot for a Major Brand in London today : -So I was in Lagos few months ago and I met this young kid at a scouting event. Great face, perfect skin tone and above all he was super humble.

At that moment I knew this kid did not come from nowhere God has directed us to meet (I’m a strong believer)and I will do everything possible to push him out there and make his face known. We groomed him, got a passport for him, went to his family house ( which was very emotional).

The family was not sure of what was happening but they were calm because their child looks happy about it. To cut the story short, agencies in Europe started showing interest in this kid.

Adewunmi got his first job shooting for Vlisco x Tokyo James Campaign and to God be the glory as I write this now Adewunmi is in London (, I mean after he missed his flight because of Lagos traffic. God pass them ), he got his permit to work in London. First time flying and first time leaving Nigeria/Lagos.

Adewunmi is now represented by Models1 London, 16Men Paris and Independent Models Milan , ( these are top agencies)… why I’m I putting this out here, just to advice you that if you find yourself in a position where you can help please do. Nigerians are going through a lot, use whatever you have to help someone out there.

The world is nothing if we don’t give a hand! P.s specials thanks to @theokem_ for your help through this journey, God bless you ♥️. … swipe to see how he was transformed! I thank God for blessing me to be a blessing 🙏🏽🙏🏽… Go and be a testimony and congrats on your job today 🙏🏽🙏🏽- Child of DESTINY!”