Here Is How Antonio Rudiger And Ross Barkley Reacted To Scoring For Chelsea Against Manchester United

Chelsea kept their unbeaten to the season alive after leaving it late to secure the equalizer against Manchester United during their premier league match today at Stamford Bridge.

Pre match talk had focus on how Manchester United have not won Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the domestic league in the last 16 years and how former Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho, had not been able to beat Chelsea in eight visits to the stadium since he took over as Manchester United’s coach.

This record seems to be heading to the gutters when the Red devils equalized Antonio Rudiger’s half goal and also took the lead in the second half before England International, Ross Barkley, ensure they got a draw by firing in the equalizer with virtually the last kick of the match.

The duo took to social media after the match to celebrate the preservation of their unbeaten run to the new season.

What they said: