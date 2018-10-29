Here Is How Chelsea Midfielder,Ross Barkley, Reacted To Breaking 5 Years Old English Record

Former Everton Midfielder,Ross Barkley, seems to be enjoining his football again after over coming series injuries that hampered his football progress since he moved to Stamford Bridge two seasons ago.

The English midfielder who set up the opening goal for the Blues during their match at Burnley has seen his stock rise seen new coach, Mauricio SarrI, took over in the sumber transfer.

He then went on to grab his own goal during the 4-0 demolition of Burnley to keep his successive goal scoring streak alive.

With the goal yesterday, the 24 years old midfielder becomes the first English man to score in three consecutive Premier League matches for Chelsea since the club’s legend, Frank Lampard, achieved the feat in 2013.

The estatic midfielder then took to his twitter handle at the end of the match to react by saying.

What he said below: