Here Is How Chelsea Players Reacted To Maurizio Sarri Becoming The First Manager To Remain Unbeaten In 10 Matches In A Debut Season

Chelsea made it 10 matches unbeaten in the domestic league after decimating Burnley by putting four unreplied goals past them in the domestic league yesterday to keep their title aspirations alive.

The former Napoli coach, Sarri, has eight wins and and 2 draws from just 10 games and is also unbeaten across all competitive matches since his community shield loss to Manchester City during the early season.

With the win yesterday, the big tactician becomes the first Chelsea Manager to remain unbeaten in his opening 10 English Premier keague matches in charge and the visibly happy players couldn’t hide their pleasure as they have taken their turns to react by taking to their twitter handle.

What the players are saying:

Good win in a difficult stadium! Well done everyone! #cleansheet @ChelseaFC 💪🏻👊🏻👌🏻 Victoria importante en un campo difícil! Grande equipo! @ChelseaFC 💪🏻👊🏻👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/lI8bHt8Gr7 — Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) October 28, 2018

Great win today! 3 points and clean sheet! Come on @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/4xyZorXEyh — kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) October 28, 2018

Another good week for the @chelseafc team with this victory pic.twitter.com/OHBEA52TR4 — N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) October 28, 2018