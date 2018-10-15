Here Is How England’s Players Reacted To Win Over Spain

The three lions defeated Spain 3-2 today to mark their first win against the La Roja on home soil for the first time in 31 years, during their second group match of the UEFA Nations league.

With the win today, they also become the first team to beat the former World champion in a competitive match on home soil since Greece did in June 2003.

The three lions raced into a three goals lead before the end of the first half and Spain had to labour to return 2 out of the goals in second half.

As a result of their impressive victory today, which also preserve their qualification for the next round of the tournament, their players have taken to social media to react.

What they said:

That was a huge performance and a memorable night @England 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/qhxzIiBW3M — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) October 15, 2018

Massive result against a very good team! Boys were excellent!! Come on England 🦁🦁🦁#threelions pic.twitter.com/TLVdoJgI1q — Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) October 15, 2018