Here Is How Fans Reacted To Real Madrid Sacking Of New Coach, Julen Lopetegui

European Champions, Real Madrid, fired their new coach, Julen Lopetegui,yesterday following series of unpleasant results in recent weeks. With the 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona seeming to be the breaking point for the Los Blancos board in what has been an embarassing campaign for the Santiago Beanabue outfit.

The Los Blancos lie in 9th position after their win less streak in the domestic league this season becomes five following their annihilation at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Their board at the end of an emergency meeting yesterday, revealed that the Spaniard who was released by Spanish National team on the eve of the just concluded World cup tournament in Russia would also cease to over see affairs at the Santiago Beanabeu with immediately effect.

What the board said:

The board considers there to be a large disparity between the quality within the Real Madrid squad, which boasts eight nominees for the next Ballon d’Or award – an unprecedented number in the club’s history – and the team’s results to date

What fans are saying:

 

