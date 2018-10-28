Here Is The ‘Beautiful’ Morata’s Goal That Got Chelsea Fans Comparing Him To Shevchenko(video)

Spanish International, Alvaro Morata, seems to have warmed his way back into the heart of the Blues fans after he opened the Scoring for Chelsea against Burnley at Toor Moon stadium.

With his goal today, the former Real Madrid striker has now scored 3 goals in his last for games for Chelsra, across all competitions.

They eventually ran the game out by putting four unreplied goals past the host, Burnley.

Alvaro whom with his goal today, scored in back-to-back Premier League away games for the first time since September opened the scoring after receiving a delicate through ball Ross Barkley and finished with aplomb.

Video below:

3 in his last 4 games. Not bad from Morata. pic.twitter.com/SpcMy72oGU — ᴱᴰᴱᴺ (@FutbolEden) October 28, 2018

What people are saying:

That goal for Alvaro Morata means he now has more Premier League goals than Roberto Firmino so far this season. — 🇧🇪 (@FlicksLikeEden) October 28, 2018