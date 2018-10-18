Here Is ‘The Wonderful’ Wayne Rooney’s Goal That’s Wowing Everybody(Video) Today

Former Manchester United’s striker Wayne Rooney has been an instant hit since he moved to MLS. He scored his 10th goal of the season for his club, DC United, from a free kick and the goal was the difference between his side and Toronto.

Before he arrived at the club, they were bottom of the Eastern Conference and had the worst record in the MLS with 11 points but Since his arrival, they’ve gone on to gained 36 points which is more than any other team in the East and 2nd most in the MLS behind Seattle who have 37.

Video of the goal below:

https://twitter.com/WayneRooney/status/1052902577564778497