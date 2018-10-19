Football

Here Is What Fans Are Saying About Chelsea Midfielder’s, Cesc Fabregas, Double Guinness World Record

Chelsea midfielder, Cesc Fabregas, needed just 293 matches to achieve 100 assists which is 74 matches lower than former record holder who has now been dumped to number two, Ryan Giggs. The former Manchester United winger, Giggs, needed 367 matches to achieve his own 100 assists feat.

He achieved this wonderful feat in December 31st,  2016, when he laid a wonderful for his Chelsea team mate, Willian, to score his second goal in their 4-2 win over Stoke city.

He also hold a joint record for the most volley passes in 30 seconds by hitting 15 with Jamie Redknapp.

As a result of this impressive records, football lovers have been on social media reacting.

What they are saying:

