Here Is What Super Eagles Midfielder, Wilfried Ndidi, Said After His Late Screamer For Leicester

Nigerian International, Wilfred Ndidi, ensure that the Foxes 3 matches losing streak comes to an end with a late deflected strike deep into the second half.

West Ham who had a man sent off in the 38th minutes were leading and defended with all their remaining 10 men camped in their own half.

The visitors had thought they were heading for a victory before Ndidi struck the ball with venom and the ball took a wicked deflection to bounce into the net with West Ham’s goalkeeper,Lukasz Fabianski, beaten.

The ecstatic midfielder who was interviewed by journalists at the end of the match revealed that he was Happy to get the equaliser for his club.

What he said in full;

“It was really difficult for us in the first half. The second half was OK but it was tough because we were under pressure at 1-0 down. I didn’t think it would come for us”