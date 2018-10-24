Here’s the latest on Fayose’s N30.8 billion fraud case

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, who was arraigned before a high court in Lagos, over a N30.8 billion fraud charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has been granted bail.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun ruled on Wednesday, that the former governor will reappear in court on November, 19th.

Fayose, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, was docked alongside his company.

Fayose’s lawyer, Agabi, a former Federal Attorney-General , begged the court to grant Fayose bail, firstly because he willingly submitted himself to EFCC a day after leaving office as Governor of Ekiti State and secondly because he has no criminal record.

However, EFCC prosecutor, Mr Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, urged the court not to, because investigations were still ongoing and that on the day Fayose submitted himself to EFCC, he came with a lot of hoodlums that nearly attacked the EFCC operatives before they were repelled.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun said since the offence alleged to have been committed is a bailable offence, and therefore granted him bail to the tune of N50million with one surety who must own a landed property in Lagos.

The surety must possess three years tax clearance and must also secure a bond of N50million from a reputable bank which will be forfeited if Fayose jumps bail.

Fayose was also ordered to swear to an affidavit not to tamper with the witnesses and should deposit his international passport with the chief Registrar of the court.