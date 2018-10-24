Politics, Trending

Here’s the latest on Fayose’s N30.8 billion fraud case

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, who was arraigned before a high court in Lagos, over a N30.8 billion fraud charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has been granted bail.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun ruled on Wednesday, that the former governor will reappear in court on November, 19th.

Fayose, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, was docked alongside his company.

Fayose’s lawyer, Agabi, a former Federal Attorney-General , begged the court to grant Fayose bail, firstly because he willingly submitted himself to EFCC a day after leaving office as Governor of Ekiti State and secondly because he has no criminal record.

However,  EFCC prosecutor, Mr Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, urged the court not to, because investigations were still ongoing and that on the day Fayose submitted himself to EFCC, he came with a lot of hoodlums that nearly attacked the EFCC operatives before they were repelled.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun said since the offence alleged to have been committed is a bailable offence, and therefore granted him bail to the tune of  N50million with one surety who must own a landed property in Lagos.

The surety must possess three years tax clearance and must also secure a bond of N50million from a reputable bank which will be forfeited if Fayose jumps bail.

Fayose was also ordered to swear to an affidavit not to tamper with the witnesses and should deposit his international passport with the chief Registrar of the court.

You may also like

Is Wizkid and Tiwa Savage Knacking? See This 12 times Tiwa Savage Kiss and Romance Wizkid in Fever

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th October

Wizkid & Tiwa Savage so loved up in “Fever” Video

Minimum wage: FG can afford N30k, its no big deal – Shehu Sani

Photos from the inauguration of the ECOWASBorder Posts at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry by Buhari and Benin republic president

Is Wizkid a Muslim or a Christian? Click To Find Out

TECNO POUVOUR 2 PRO GOLD EDITION: NOT A BAD DEAL FOR A PREMIUM CLASS SMARTPHONE

Nigeria’s unemployment rate is not mere statistics, its human – Oby Ezekwesili

You got it all wrong! Southeast leaders didn’t oppose my emergence as Atiku’s running mate – Peter Obi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *