Here’s what Buhari’s aide said about Atiku and Peter Obi’s candidacy

President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, Lauretta Onochie, has said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) got its choice of president and vice president very wrong.

Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi was on Friday named as the running mate of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election.

Onochie via Twitter in reaction to both Atiku and Peter Obi’s candidacy said Atiku is the prince of corruption whereas the former vice president failed the party, as he put PDP behind APGA and APC in his state.

She also threw a slight jab at the new VP candidate calling him, the wife of governor Willie Obiano.

She wrote:

What is wrong with PDP? Nigerians don use prayers scatter dem

1. PDP chose Prince of corruption as their flag bearer

2. PDP has now chosen Gov. Peter Obi, a man who took PDP to the 3rd position behind APGA and APC in Anambra.

Chai, everyone knows Gov. Obiano is Gov Obi’s husband.