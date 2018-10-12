Here’s what Nigerians are saying about Peter Obi being Atiku’s running mate

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named Peter Obi as his running mate.

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state was on Friday announced as the former vice President’s running mate on the 2019 presidential election by Atiku’s campaign organization.

It appears many Nigerians are very pleased with choice of VP candidate as they have taken to social media to gush about it.

Congrats my friend and brother, Mr. Peter Obi on your selection as vice presidential candidate to H.E @atiku. Without doubt, this is a solid team that will lift Nigeria to her rightly place amongst the assembly of nations. #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain pic.twitter.com/Es4zSdH8AA — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) October 12, 2018

Nothing anybody can say about Peter Obi that will shake most people. If you say he beat your family members with bulala and koboko in the market square I am here to tell you it’s because they were wasting public funds. — Abike (@Jollz) October 12, 2018

Peter Obi for VP. My body is doing me somehow. So much joy in my spinal cord 😭😭😭 — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) October 12, 2018

Thank you HE Atiku Abubakar for picking Peter Obi as your running mate.

Nobody can call Peter Obi corrupt; he will tell you you’re wasteful and you can’t respond.

Let’s win this once and for all.

Peter Obi has more integrity than everyone in this Admin. Verifiable integrity. — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) October 12, 2018

Looks like Peter Obi will be the VP. That will be a solid solid solid solid pick. It’s only been 5 days but, so far, Atiku hasn’t put a foot wrong yet — tyro (@DoubleEph) October 12, 2018

Peter Obi was a fantastic pick by Atiku. At least, he is as cerebral as VP Osinbajo. — Dr. Dípò (@OgbeniDipo) October 12, 2018

If Atiku has truly picked Peter Obi, then Buhari should start dualizing the road to Daura… — Son of The Most High (@olufemisp) October 12, 2018

I want to first congratulate every Nigerian then South Easterners for the choice of Peter Obi as running mate of Atiku. It’s not enough to always shout unity, this is what unity is. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) October 12, 2018