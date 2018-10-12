Politics, Trending

Here’s what Nigerians are saying about Peter Obi being Atiku’s running mate

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named Peter Obi as his running mate.

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state was on Friday announced as the former vice President’s running mate on the 2019 presidential election by Atiku’s campaign organization.

It appears many Nigerians are very pleased with choice of VP candidate as they have taken to social media to gush  about it.

Take a look below

