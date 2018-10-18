Politics, Trending

Here’s why crime thrives in Nigeria – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said the only way to effectively tackle  crime is to provide opportunities to create wealth.

The former vice President of the country made this assertion via a tweet on Thursday. According to Atiku, who would be going head to head with president Muhammadu Buhari in the coming election, crimes thrives where there’s poverty.

Atiku said that,if Nigerians elect him as their President come 2019, he would equip the security forces to combat crime and also create jobs.

He wrote:

