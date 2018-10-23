News Feed

How 38-year-old man lured neighbour’s 6-year-old daughter into bush, raped her

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 38-year-old Abiodun Ojo for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl.

It was learnt that Abiodun was arrested at Magbara, a village near Idiroko, a border community in Ipokia Local Government Council Area, in Ogun State.

Confirming the incident, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was a co-tenant with the victim’s parents.

He was said to have lured the girl into a bush path under the pretence of wanting to send her on an errand and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“It was the shouting and crying of the girl that attracted the attention of local vigilante operatives who rescued the girl and placed a distress call to Police at Idiroko division.

“The DPO, CSP Aloko Amodu, quickly led his men to the scene and promptly arrested the suspect who had been severely beaten by angry mob”, Oyeyemi stated in a press statement made available to newsmen while parading suspect.

The PPRO further said that both the suspect and the victim were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

According to Abimbola, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

