How can you ask Nigerians who may want to leave, to do so – PDP blasts Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has reacted to a statement quoting president Muhammadu Buhari of asking Nigerians who may want to leave the country to do so.

The opposition party said the statement is un – presidential, and an outburst against Nigerians who are suffering. According to the PDP in the statement signed by its National Publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday, the statement shows that Buhari is totally insensitive to the plight of his people.

It wrote:

‘You May Choose to Leave’ Comment: Muhammadu Buhari’s fresh outburst against suffering Nigerians is unpresidential, defeatist and characteristic of a failed leadership, which has lost all sense of responsibility towards its citizens .

Buhari, in saying that Nigerians, “who feel they have another country may choose to go”, has further confirmed that he is completely insensitive to the plight of our citizens and has no solution to the myriad of problems his incompetent and disorganized govt has caused our nation

Such comment is ‘unfatherly’ and a direct slap on the sensibilities of millions of Nigerians, who have been painfully bearing the economic hardship, hunger and starvation caused by Buhari’s wasteful and inept administration, to the extent that many have taken to suicide.

Mr. President’s Buhari comment is also a mockery on millions of Nigerians who have lost their businesses and whose families have been wrecked by the anti-people policies of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.