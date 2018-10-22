How Man Saved The Life Of His Neighbour’s Child In Port-Harcourt (Photos)

A young man based in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state, has narrated how he helped to save the life of his neighbour’s son following a health emergency. Deadag Philemon, revealed how he came home to meet his neighbour’s child gasping for breath as his parents had no money to take him to the hospital not even transport fare.

The young man rushed the sick child to the hospital, donated blood for him and also took care of the hospital expenses.

I got home this afternoon only to see my neighbor’s child gasping his last breath. The father and mother of the baby were already crying, I asked wat the matter was and they said the child has been sick since morning but no dime on them to take him to the hospital for medication(they are just poor Farmers who feed from hand to mouth).

I immediately rushed them to the hospital, even money for bike they couldn’t afford, to tell u how serious the situation was.

Wen we got to the hospital, the doctor demanded that the child needs a blood transfusion and that the blood will cost a #15,000. I pleaded for #10,000 and even up to #12,000 but the doctor refused.

My question is “why sensitize people to come for a free blood donation and sell it this expensive”? To cut the story short, I decided to donate mine after a proper screening since I’m a universal donor, which I still paid #6,000 since I was to donate.

The most annoying thing is, they didn’t finish the full pant of blood on the baby. The remaining half was thrown away bcos according to them, there’s no way they could preserve it. Why are we like this in this country? That blood could have at least been preserved so the next person can get it at a cheaper rate.

But tanx be to God, as I speak the boy is back to life, in his mother’s hands eating right now, though after a very huge sum has been spent. Glory be to God. If not for God, this is how this little and innocent boy will lost his life today.