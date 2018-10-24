How Ooni Of Ife promised that I would be next Queen, Not Naomi but jilted me — Dumped lover

The end would not be heard of the scandals that would erupt from the latest royal marriage in Ile Ife between the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and Prophetess Naomi Shilekunola.

Just five days after his pronouncement of Naomi as queen, a jilted lover, Elizabeth Odunlami took to Facebook and revealed what transpired between her and the Ooni.

According to Elizabeth, Ooni of Ife not only promised her marriage but allegedly used her name for business transactions that ran into millions of dollars!

To Naomi, she would not have shared this on Facebook but the humiliation was too much to bear. In her comment sections, many of her friends consoled her and made her understand that she could still be queen if God wills.

The Ijebu-born, who attends the Celestial Church of Christ, lives in New York and worked at the African Charities of America.

All her photos are off Facebook and from her posts, she started dating the king a year ago and was so in love that 90 per cent of her posts are photos of the Ooni of Ife!

Recall that it was reported on Monday that many aggrieved lovers are not happy. They were all proposed to by the monarch who promised them the Ife’s queen’s crown but he dumped all of them.

A distraught Elizabeth wrote:

“Kabiyesi Enitan Ogunwusi, I’m thanking you for the disappointment after using my real biological name to execute your contract from Mr. John in California.

As a matter of fact, you promised me to be your next queen before Naomi, whenever i asked you if you have someone, you were always in denial.

On certainty, you told me that all your so-called spiritualists positively accepted me as your new queen, that shouldn’t listen to rumors, always communicating with me everyday promising me ticket to Nigeria soon.

Had it been that i knew you’re a liar, do u think that I’ll release all my personal informations to both you and your contractor that died in ghastly accident, you put tears in my naked eyes and give joy to Naomi after getting your plenty million contracts successfully and also told me after Olojo festival that you’re sending me ticket to board airline to Nigeria.

If want to deal with you in America way, you’ll be arrested by USA, but for the sake of love that i have for YorubaLand, I’ll leave you with Judgement of God Oonirisa Oba Funfun Nene. For those making Jess of me on Facebook continue making Jess of me.

I’m already successful and I’m a pillar. Nobody tackle with me. Vengeance is Lord between me and you Akande Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi. A

dabiArojahadafun iwo ati PA ti mo designated to bring the contract to you at your lle-Ife palace. Idajo Olorun Esan a wo afin e soon wa mo wipe emi gangan ni atupa Jesu.” (sic)