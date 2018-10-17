News, Uncategorized

How Oshiomhole Will Cause Buhari’s Defeat In 2019 – APC Chieftain tells Nigerians

Former APC Presidential Aspirant, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia, has called for the removal of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, adding that he could cause the President to lose the 2019 elections.

In a statement made available to PoliticsNGR, Ogbonnia said:

“The calls for the removal of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, are widening like wildfire. That is not surprising. Unless the APC wants to risk a crushing defeat in 2019, the party has nowhere to go but to let Mr. Oshiomhole go now.

The APC has found itself in a situation where a crown was mistakenly placed on a clown, and the natives were expecting him to perform like a king.

“It is time this crisis ends. A growing multitude of party faithful is aggrieved. The party, as a matter of urgency, needs a visionary and result-oriented chairman, from any zone, who has the personality to assuage hurt feelings and the capacity to unite the party in time for the 2019 elections,” he added.

Tags

You may also like

Man raises alarm after waking up to meet parts of his car missing (Photos)

Ighalo reveals heartbreaking thing Nigerians did to his family after World Cup that forced him to almost quit playing for Super Eagles

Student who steals female panties, reveals what he does with them

Boy runs mad after taking cannabis, tramadol and “monkey tail” on Monday in Imo State (Video)

“There is no God, No one directs the universe” – Physicist Stephen Hawking says

Van Vicker showers wife with loving words on their 15th wedding Anniversary

My encounter with a woman in traffic who sent millions to my mum – Small Doctor shares emotional story

Leo Dasilva replies troll who called him ‘Ceec’s houseboy’

Actress Oyebade Adebimpe talks about men who dare to send her n*ked photos on social media

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *