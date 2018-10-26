How The Tiwa Savage-Wizkid ‘Romance’ Started Slowly In 2011

The internet has been thrown into a frenzy over the just-released visuals for Wizkid’s 2018 solo debut, ‘Fever’. The raunchy video features pop star, Tiwa Savage who doubles as a sultry vixen and the Starboy’s love interest.

Tight hugs, promiscuous sightings, lustful stares, and near-kiss scenarios were some of what the two had going on, hence spurring the age-long debate; Is Tiwa Savage having an affair with Wizkid?

To get you caught up on the events that led us here, below is a timeline of the Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage’s Cameo In Wizkid’s Pakurumo – 2011

Although a number of people have expressed that Tiwa Savage’s appearance in the new Wizkid video was needless especially because she made no vocal contributions on the record, it is important to note that this isn’t the first of it’s kind.

Tiwa Savage had starred in the star-studded visuals for on of Wizkid’s earlier hits, Pakurumo which is off the Starboy’s 2011 debut album, Superstar. Needful to note is that the two also shared a brief moment in the said video as Wizkid was captured grinding Tiwa from behind.

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage Were Brought Together By An Endorsement – 2012

Was the universe working to bring them together…? In 2012, the two were unveiled brand ambassadors of popular soft drink, Pepsi. They were joined by an array of industry practitioners at the announcement party of their deal with the product.

Indomitable Forces and Tiwa Savage’s Engagement – 2013

By 2013, both Wizkid and Tiwa Savage had become indomitable forces in the African music space. They were in that year nominated for “Best African Act” in the prestigious MOBO Awards which held in the United Kingdom.

It was also around this time Tiwa Savage got engaged by her erstwhile husband, Teebillz who also doubled as her manager.

Tiwa Savage Gets Married – 2014

In 2014, Tiwa Savage and Teebillz had an exotic wedding ceremony in Dubai. The event was attended by a number of entertainers, but of course, Wizkid was a no-show.

Broken Marriage and Wizkid Collab – 2016

Fast forward to 2016, Tiwa Savage’s marriage to Teebillz hits the rock after her ex-husband went on an Instagram blow-out that saw him accusing Tiwa of infidelity.

In this same year, Tiwa Savage released her first collaboration with Wizkid titled, ‘Bad’. The single was of course followed by a colourful video that has now amassed over 16 million views on YouTube.

In 2017, Tiwa Savage enlisted Wizkid again for a record titled, Ma Lo which became a hit upon arrival. The musical chemistry displayed by the two on the track made them an imaginary musical couple.

Months after the video for Ma Lo was released, the two triggered dating rumours. During their performance at the 2017 Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged Concert in December, the two shared a passionate on-stage hug.

More Dating Rumours – 2018

FEBRUARY – In commemoration of Tiwa Savage’s birthday, Wizkid shared five pictures of Tiwa on his Instagram with the caption. “Big birthday shoutout to a Queen!! Our Queen, My Queen! Hard worker!! @tiwasavage”

APRIL – Months after causing tongues to wag with his suggestive birthday wishes to Tiwa Savage, the two shared pictures of themselves sharing moments in a private jet.

MAY – During his historic concert at the 20,000 capacity 02 Arena, Wizkid brought out Tiwa Savage who he referred to as his baby. Of course, Tiwa came out looking sexy (for Daddy Yo) and they shared a passionate hug on stage.

AUGUST – During an interview on Soundcity radio, Tiwa Savage debunked dating rumours with Wizkid. “Wizkid and I are friends, I heard all sorts of stories about Wizkid and I, but I chose to ignore them. At a point, people said I was dating Humblesmith; later they mentioned another artiste. How long will I continue to debunk these rumours? I have been in the music industry for quite a while and I have grown a thick skin, so certain rumours or insinuations don’t get to me again,” she stated.

SEPTEMBER – As fans continued to spark rumours of a possible affair between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, Teebillz (Tiwa’s ex-husband who she reported divorced earlier this year) reacted, suggesting that Tiwa Savage would never disrespect him by having an affair with Wizkid.

OCTOBER – Here we are in October. Tiwa Savage’s appearance in the just-released Wizkid video has again sparked dating rumours. Although many agree that it is a marketing gimmick to score media buzz, some have opined that the two definitely have something going on.