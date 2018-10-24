How University, Poly Students Surprised Falz During Show In Abeokuta

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Falz, was stunned by the outpouring of emotions expressed by the students of the, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday, 17th October, 2018 during the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion, New Telegraph reports.

After three days of students pouring into the Sales Village at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta and the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (The Invasion was happening in both institutions simultaneously), they moved to grounds outside the Iyalode Tinubu Girls Hostel in FUNAAB to await the entry of the surprise celebrity guest.

In the late afternoon, the Pulse Convertible entered the field with Falz and turned the calm crowd into ecstatic fans who gathered around the car in unbridled excitement. Falz couldn’t move from the car for almost fifteen minutes as the excited fans refused to move away from the singer. The fervor of the students put a permanent smile on the star’s face when they grabbed at his clothes as they screamed his name in euphoria.

Falz controlled the ecstatic fans like a professional and soon they had their phone lights brightening up the stage. Soon it was a full blown fan fest as the students lapped up every lyric and command he gave.

The Pulse Celebrity Surprise Visit officially ended with Falz taking a short video of the audience screaming his name, but excitement carried on well into the evening as students left the grounds with a bounce in their steps. They had given the celebrity a welcome worthy of a star!