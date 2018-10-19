Huddersfield vs Liverpool: Here Is Why Liverpool’s Coach Jurgen Klopp Concedes That Huddersfield ‘Game Is A Trap’

Liverpool travel to Huddersfield tomorrow hoping to get back to winning ways in the domestic league after their goalless draw at home to Manchester City before the International break. The tie looks like an easy one on for the Reds on paper as they face a Huddersfield side that have just 3 points after 8 league games this season.

Liverpool however, have fitness concerns ahead of the clash and might be without their complete front three of Roberto Firminho, Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool’s head coach, Jurgen Klopp, revealed during pre match interview conceded that the match won’t be an easy one. He even went as far as conceding that the ‘game is a trap’.

What he said in full;