Huddersfield vs Liverpool: Here Is Why Liverpool’s Coach Jurgen Klopp Concedes That Huddersfield ‘Game Is A Trap’

Liverpool travel to Huddersfield tomorrow hoping to get back to winning ways in the domestic league after their goalless draw at home to Manchester City before the International break. The tie looks like an easy one on for the Reds on paper as they face a Huddersfield side that have just 3 points after 8 league games this season.
Liverpool however, have fitness concerns ahead of the clash and might be without their complete front three of Roberto Firminho, Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane.
Liverpool’s head coach, Jurgen Klopp, revealed during pre match interview conceded that the match won’t be an easy one. He even went as far as conceding that the ‘game is a trap’.
What he said in full;
“I watch them more because I want to see how David is doing,” .
“It’s a typical football thing – I heard a few people talking about Huddersfield: ‘Not good enough here, not good enough there, they have to score more.’ They had more possession against Tottenham than Tottenham. Not a lot of teams can say that about themselves. At Burnley they had more possession.
“They play proper football, they are difficult to catch. They play different systems. So far it was unlucky.
“This game is a trap, a 100 per cent trap.
“We are third with 20 points, they are pretty much bottom of the table. That’s why analysis is so important; if you only used the table to analyse a team, you would say ‘They don’t score a lot, they conceded a few and they are third from the bottom so obviously not a good football team.’ Then we’d have a big problem.
“But, thank God, we have a lot of people working on analysis, not only against PSG or whatever. That’s good, so we have all the information we need.”