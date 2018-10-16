News Feed

Huge Python Reportedly Swallows Dog In Flooded Community In Bayelsa (Photos)

A huge python got more than it could chew after it was caught and forced to vomit a dog it had swallowed in Bayelsa. 

A huge python has been caught after it reportedly swallowed a dog in Amassoma community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.
This came to light after residents lamented over the flooding that ravaged the area recently with snakes invading peoples’ homes.
A new video shared by a Facebook user, Audu Nasiru showed the moment the snake was forced to vomit the dog.
It was reported that the snakes are now invading the residences of the villages most especially hiding in the ceiling in the flooded area.
It was gathered that many snakes have been killed in the community withing a short period.

