‘I Am Husband Material’ – IK Ogbonna hints at being single again

After marriage crisis of actor Ik Ogbonna and his Colombian wife, Sonia hit the social media, the actor has dropped a hint that he’s back in the market.

Sharing this cute photo of himself on Instagram, he wrote:

‘EVERYDAY OPENS UP DOORS TO NEW BLESSINGS. #HUSBANDMATERIAL50000000YARDS.’

Recall that Sonia, mother of his son, Ace, has since dropped his last name. She edited her name from Sonia Ogbonna Morales to Sonia LaReina on all her social media accounts and has stopped wearing her wedding ring.




