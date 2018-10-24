‘I Am Not Ready For Marriage; Jesus Christ Never Got Married’ – Singer, Timaya

Singer, Timaya has said that he is not ready for marriage as ‘Jesus himself did not get married’.

Speaking in an interview with Beat FM, which was reported by the The Cable, he disclosed that he is not ready for marriage even though he admits being in a serious relationship with his babymama.

He also revealed why he failed to sign Patoranking and Runtown to his Dem Mama record label despite giving them their first breaks in the music industry.

“I did not understand the business then,” Timaya said.

“I don’t want anybody to be like they are doing it because they are not in a good spot.

“Whatever I did for them, I did it like ‘okay, let’s go’.”

Timaya said he does not regret signing the pair, despite their respective successes in the past few years.

When asked if he could consider adding them to his record label, he said: “They are bosses already.”

The singer attributed his ability to make successful records to God, saying: “Nobody knows how to make hits.

“I don’t even know. I think it’s just God and secondly, when you work all the time, you have a lot of songs, you need the right people around you to tell you the right songs to put out so I don’t feed myself with bad energy.”

Harping on his relationship status, he said:

“I have a baby mama and a serious relationship with my son’s mom.”

On his controversial stance on marriage, the singer said:

“I’m not saying I don’t want to get married. I am not ready. Jesus Christ died at 35. He never got married.”