I can’t get into the mud with a pig’ – Ifu Ennada lashes out at Dee-One again

BBN’s Ifu Ennada has yet again called out her fellow housemate, Dee-One on IG over being a member of the ‘small boy, big God’.

She warned the comedian to keep her name off his mouth, disclosed that their face-off might be because she is yet to send a video Dee-One requested for.

She wrote;

“Dear @comediandeeone as I write this I’m short of words. You took a clear subtle joke and turned it into a Disaster Trigger. I thought we were supposed to be friends off social media.

I have called you on the phone to know the precise cause of your afflictions, but you’ve refused to take any of my calls or reply your messages.

Is this because I haven’t sent the video you asked me to record for you? Are you really mad at me for this or is there something I’m missing here?

Now you’ve resorted to more name callings on your page. The last thing I want to do is get in the mud with a pig, so I’m going to say this and not revisit this issue

“Dee One, keep my name out of your mouth and sentences. You might have time for frivolities, but I have a business to run and a brand to build. You’re clearly a comedian whose a failure at recognising the simplest joke and I can’t help deliver you from this burden“