Uncategorized

I can’t get into the mud with a pig’ – Ifu Ennada lashes out at Dee-One again

BBN’s Ifu Ennada has yet again called out her fellow housemate, Dee-One on IG over being a member of the ‘small boy, big God’.

She warned the comedian to keep her name off his mouth, disclosed that their face-off might be because she is yet to send a video Dee-One requested for.

She wrote;

“Dear @comediandeeone as I write this I’m short of words. You took a clear subtle joke and turned it into a Disaster Trigger. I thought we were supposed to be friends off social media.

I have called you on the phone to know the precise cause of your afflictions, but you’ve refused to take any of my calls or reply your messages.

Is this because I haven’t sent the video you asked me to record for you? Are you really mad at me for this or is there something I’m missing here?

Now you’ve resorted to more name callings on your page. The last thing I want to do is get in the mud with a pig, so I’m going to say this and not revisit this issue

“Dee One, keep my name out of your mouth and sentences. You might have time for frivolities, but I have a business to run and a brand to build. You’re clearly a comedian whose a failure at recognising the simplest joke and I can’t help deliver you from this burden“

Tags

You may also like

Stomach Infrastructure!!! Fayose feeds detainees in EFCC office

Curvy model, Sanchi causes an uproar with her enormous behind (Photos)

”Buhari has shown, in words and deeds that he is unfit to govern” – Dino Melaye tweets

“All relationships go through hell” – IK Ogbonna reacts after his wife yanked off her wedding ring

Nigerian man wins a Spicy Food Challenge in faraway China

Nina strikes a pose with her Mother & Sisters as she celebrates her Mother’s birthday (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire shares adorable photos as she celebrates her birthday (Photos)

Watch moment Davido declared his uncle, Senator Adeleke ‘Governor’ Of Osun state at felabration (Video)

Bobrisky advise to all ladies who attend all parties just to hookup with the ‘big boys’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *