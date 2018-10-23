News Feed

“I can’t marry a man who can’t fight”- Chidinma

The gorgeous music star, Chidinma Ekile has taken to social media to express the kind of man her heart desires. According to her, she desires a man who she can brag about when it’s time to get physical.

“I can’t marry a man that can’t fight, I needa be able to say “my husband will fuck you up” with confidence,” she wrote.

Talking about the kind of men Chidinma might be into, recall a few months ago, the gist of her begin romantically linked to Kiss Daniel broke the Internet.

It didn’t end there we also got to see these guys get matching tattoos which kind of tipped off the idea that these guys are actually dating.

