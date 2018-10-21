News Feed

‘I can’t marry a woman who doesn’t want to live in the same house with my mother’ – Nigerian man

Lagos Youth Ambassador, Ayinde has spark outrage on social media after he stated he can’t marry any lady who won’t live in the same house with his mom.

According to the Lagos Youth Ambassador, he will end a relationship in which the lady opts not to live with his mom after marriage.

Read his tweet below;

I can’t even marry a woman doesn’t want to live in the same house with my mother.. The moment she signifies that our relationship ends right away.. Fuck love.. My mother first!!!

lol… Yeah you can bring your father… We’ll watch ball and talk politics together.. Chill together.. Like I care

