I Got Death Threat For Ending Arsenal Winning Streak

Wilfred Zaha’ Crystal palace ended Arsenal’s 11 games winning streak across all competition yesterday after the two sides met at Selhurst Park in the domestic league.

With Arsenal leading the encounter by two goals to one, the Ivorian was awarded a late penalty after being caught in the area by Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka, with Luka Milivojevic converting the resulting penalty to earn Palace a point and end Arsenal’s winning run in all competitions at 11 matches.

The Skillful winger revealed that he got series of death threats this morning as a result of his heroic feat during the match yesterday.