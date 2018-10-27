‘I Got Married At 25 And Waited Till 67 Before Giving Birth’- Woman Shares Her Story

A Nigerian woman who gave birth to a baby at the age of 67 has narrated what she and her family passed through.

For 39 years, she visited several hospitals, consulted and did many medical tests both in Nigeria and India in search of a child.

In the process, she developed pelvic inflammatory disease and other health issues. Then, some medical personnel advised her to let go of the ambition of becoming a mother and enjoy her life.

But she was determined. At last, 67-year-old Mrs. Ajibola Otunbusin’s long wait for a child paid off last Saturday as she delivered a baby boy.

Beaming with smile, the elated mother told Daily Trust how she went through the turbulent period with determination and support of her husband.

Speaking with our correspondent at the Atoke Medical Center, Abeokuta where she went through In Vitro Fertilization and Embryo Transfer (IVF ET) procedure, Mrs. Otunbusin said: “It was the marital fulfilment that was pushing me around, and I am now elated and thank God for the fulfillment of His promise”.

“I got married at age 25. God said He would give us a son but we didn’t know it would take us so long. I was ill for about 30 years and in seeking a child, I got pelvic inflammatory disease. I had four major health issues.

“After going to the hospital and being treated both in Nigeria and India, most nurses and some doctors told me that with four major health issues, I should forget about child bearing and live my life. But we were determined. God gave us a promise and that kept us going with determination.”

On how she went through the challenging period, she said, “When I was down, my husband’s hope would come up. When he was down I would remind him of God’s promise. So, it is good for the two to agree on a vital desire. And as Christians, we were determined that we won’t look elsewhere.”

She has a message for those seeking the fruit of the womb. “They should be determined. God has two promises in the area of child bearing.

First is the general promise that we should replenish the earth with children and without replenishing the earth it cannot be filled. Secondly, this has to do with the specific promise for everyone.”

As the interview was in progress, her husband of 39 years, Professor Samuel Oloruntowoloju Otunbusin, entered the ward.

Otunbusin had retired upon clocking 70 this year as a professor at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB). He described the arrival of his baby as the fulfillment of God’s promise.

“God promised as far back as November 1977 that we would have a son. It was when we actually went to a church for counseling before marriage. While leaving the church premises, the young pastor then who I learnt is now late, told us that we were going to make history. I kept wondering what history we were going to make. Are we the first to get married?

“A few years later, and back then in the North, I was praying alongside my wife and for the first time I spoke in tongues. God gave me some names. It was then that I knew my first child would be born in October and would be a boy. It all depends on God for others but he has done this and the whole world now knows. So, it’s good to believe in God. If you don’t believe in God, who then will you believe in?

“Incidentally, all the generation that should have really rejoiced with us today, the very last of them passed on a few months ago. So, God is faithful. He never dies. When God promises, He fulfils it. That’s the whole story. If you worry, the worry doesn’t bring anything good for you and if you don’t the better for you. And God is not in a hurry.”

He described the baby as a baby of purpose.

“He is a baby of purpose. God has a purpose for him in life. And the purpose will be fulfilled to the glory of God,” Otunbusin said.

A Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr. Taofeek Ogunfunmilayo, who is the Medical Director of Atoke Medical Center, led the medical team in the one hour operation. He revealed that management of the pregnancy from the eighth week till the point of delivery took 36 weeks and two days. According to him, the IVF procedure began at St IVES Specialist Hospital before he took over the antenatal care.

The referral letter signed by a doctor at the specialist hospital dated April 3, 2018 was sighted by our correspondent.

He said: “I am not the best in Nigeria. But I believe if God wants something to be done through you, He will surely do. That’s why God directed them to my medical centre and I am grateful to Him for the feat recorded.”