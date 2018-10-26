‘I had dis funny dream last night that I went out on a beach with DAVIDO’ – Bobrisky tells his fans

Nigerian internet personality, cross dresser, actor and entrepreneur who is known for his social media skill most notably with the use of Snapchat Bobrisky is the news again.

Born Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, Bobrisky was able to gather traffic to his Snapchat account when he claimed he had a lover who is assumed to be of masculine gender despite the Nigerian Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act signed into law by the Goodluck Jonathan administration which criminalized public displays of same sex affection and made it punishable with 14years imprisonment.

This time he disclosed that he had a dream last night, and OBO, Davido was there.

According to Bob, he went to the beach with Davido but couldn’t talk to him because lots of girls were around him.

“Sorry guys I woke up late and I had dis funny dream that I went out on a beach with DAVIDO. But in the dream I didn’t talk to him because I was shy. many girls were flaunting around him and I was like wat are dis one doing.” Bobrisky wrote on Snapchat.