‘I had my baby from one-night stand with a stranger’ – Married woman seeks for advise

Relationship expert, Ndijeka Nwapa-Ibuaka has shared the story of a married woman who’s in a dilemme after she decided to have a one-night stand outside of her marriage, with a stranger.

According to the lady, she is now pregnant with the stranger’s baby despite not being able to conceive with her husband for 5 years.

Read her story below:

Dear NjiGirl,

Please, let me know what I can do in this situation. I have been married for five years and tried to conceive but nothing has worked. I met a young handsome guy in the mall and we hit it off. The day we made love, I took in and I am now six months gone. My husband refused to do anything for my unborn and throughout the pregnancy.

We separated for a while but once I had the baby, he came back saying he can’t live without me. I took him back on condition he would love my child. He did but only for a short while. He started looking for every chance to quarrel. I can’t take it anymore. I am about to move out.

My baby’s father is married so I never told him about the child. I feel like I should let my baby’s father and his family know about my baby, who is now one year old. What should I do?

