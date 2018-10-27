I have forgiven Wizkid – Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane discloses

Nigerian singer, composer and performer Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane who got into a fight with Wizkid at Quilox in 2016, has disclosed that he has forgiven the Starboy Records boss.

Recall that it was alleged that the fight ensued after Dammy Krane claimed that Wizkid stole the song, Baba Nla, from him after paying him a visit at home.Speaking on reconciling with Wizkid after they were pictured together this year, Dammy Krane said;

“Wizkid and I went to an event and from there we went out together. It was from there that we became friends again. I have forgiven him because it is just one song and we would still do songs together. We would still do one or two things together but you need to understand that we are all getting to different stages of our lives.”

“I believe that my songs would last for a long time; they are all evergreen songs and ten years from now, I know that you would always hear Dammy Krane’s songs like Amin and Amen.”

Also speaking on his ‘beef’ with Orezi over a copied hairstyle, Dammy Krane disclosed that Orezi had apologised to him.

“If you know Dammy Krane very well, you would know that I joke with a lot of things but people tend to take them seriously. I do not think we had any problems; only miscommunication. Orezi has already apologised to me because he understood that it was miscommunication. Everything that happened during that period was miscommunication,” he said.

On maintaining a relationship with Tuface since he left his record label, the singer said;

“I have a great relationship with Tuface and I have a learnt a lot from him. He is more like a mentor to me in the industry; I have learnt a lot about humility and hard work from him and he is also a God-fearing person. He taught me how to be a businessman as well.”