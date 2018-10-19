Uncategorized

I have made it in Life – Over excited African man boasts after meeting Kim Kardashian & Kanye West (Photos)

An African man who took to his his social media page to declare that he has ‘made it in life’ after meeting Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have left many people talking.

The Ugandan Twitter user, Arthur @digitaldidan who met Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, earlier this week in Uganda tweeted: “I think I have made it in life. I just met Kanye West & his wife Kim Kardashian. 😷🙌🏽.”

Then added: “Slay Queen of all slay queens Kim Kardashian is going to do big things in Uganda. Wait for it!!.”

Many have shared their thoughts on the matter with some congratulating him, while others made fun of him for regarding another human being with such utmost reverence that should be reserved for gods.

See his post below:

